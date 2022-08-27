NAMI conference enlists faith communities to erase stigma of mental illness

NAMI Kansas - the National Alliance on Mental Illness - kicked off its ‘Pathways to Hope’ conference Friday.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A first-of-its-kind conference is exploring new partnerships to support people with mental illness.

The event is bringing together people living with mental illness, their family members, mental health providers and community members to create conversations about mental illness, and specifically to explore how faith communities can support people living with a mental health disorder.

“(This conference is) to bring the conversation of mental illness to our faith-based communities and mental health providers, in hopes that the two can come together along with families and peers and work together simultaneously to make an effort, make a dent in the stigma for mental illness,” said Sherrie Vaughn, executive director of NAMI Kansas.

13′s Melissa Brunner moderated a panel discussion during Friday’s session. The conference continues Saturday.

NAMI groups across the country are hosting similar events, with people able to participate both in-person and virtually.

People can find more resources and learn how to get involved on the NAMI Kansas web site.

