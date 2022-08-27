Lawrence Police stop burglary in progress thanks to vigilant neighbor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police were able to stop a burglary in progress thanks to the call of a vigilant neighbor.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that an alert neighbor likely stopped a home burglary when they called for officers in time to surround the suspect and arrest him after a brief foot chase.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers said a woman called dispatch and reported that a man dressed in all black, wearing a ski mask and gloves, was attempting to break into her neighbor’s window near 12th St. and Connecticut.

When officers arrived, they said they saw a man that matched the description about a block away. The suspect saw the officers and ran away, darting between houses and through alleys.

LPD said nearby units joined the effort until an officer was eventually able to get out of the car and apprehend the man. The investigation found that the same suspect attempted to break in at least one other time.

Officers said the grateful residents were not home at the time of the incident but provided officers with details about previous suspicious activity.

LPD said this is a good reminder to keep an eye out for each other.

