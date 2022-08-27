Lawrence Police stop burglary in progress thanks to vigilant neighbor

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police were able to stop a burglary in progress thanks to the call of a vigilant neighbor.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that an alert neighbor likely stopped a home burglary when they called for officers in time to surround the suspect and arrest him after a brief foot chase.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers said a woman called dispatch and reported that a man dressed in all black, wearing a ski mask and gloves, was attempting to break into her neighbor’s window near 12th St. and Connecticut.

When officers arrived, they said they saw a man that matched the description about a block away. The suspect saw the officers and ran away, darting between houses and through alleys.

LPD said nearby units joined the effort until an officer was eventually able to get out of the car and apprehend the man. The investigation found that the same suspect attempted to break in at least one other time.

Officers said the grateful residents were not home at the time of the incident but provided officers with details about previous suspicious activity.

LPD said this is a good reminder to keep an eye out for each other.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Noe Fuentes Jr., 18
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
David Oliver
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
FILE - Topeka West High School
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
FILE
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger

Latest News

Lindsey Dowell
Auburn-Washburn Middle School teacher chosen for global fellowship
FILE
13th St. to close at Kansas Ave. for about a week
Freddy's Pumpkin Pie Concrete returns Aug. 31, 2022.
Freddy’s Pumpkin Pie Concrete to return to menu for limited time
FILE - Milford Lake
One zone of Milford Lake remains on blue-green algae advisory list