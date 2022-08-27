KS high school students asked to create videos for contest

Kansas Turnpike Authority
Kansas Turnpike Authority(Kansas Turnpike Authority)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority started its annual ‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities’ PSA video contest.

The contest runs from August 8 to September 25 and is open to Kansas and Kansas City metro area teens in grades 8-12. The video must promote fatality prevention using themes such as distracted driving, speeding, and seat belt use.

A committee of transportation officials will pick winners. The winning students could win a GoPro, DJI Stabilizer, or DJI Drone.

In a tweet, Governor Laura Kelly showed her support for the contest and urged those interested to submit a video.

To enter the contest, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
Victor Noe Fuentes Jr., 18
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
FILE
Three perish in 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas
FILE
One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora
FILE - Positions are available at Auburn-Washburn weeks before school begins.
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes

Latest News

Topeka Civic Theatre ends ‘21-’22 season with 40th annual Volunteer Appreciation Night
Topeka Civic Theatre ends ‘21-’22 season with 40th annual Volunteer Appreciation Night
Topeka Civic Theatre ends ‘21-’22 season with 40th annual Volunteer Appreciation Night
Michael Carpenter, James Harvey, and Dalton Hall
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
13th St. closure
13th St. to close at Kansas Ave. for about a week
Milford
One zone of Milford Lake remains on blue-green algae advisory list