K-State to host Meet The Cats after two-year hiatus

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football fans can make their way to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, August 27 to meet their favorite Wildcats and get autographs.

For the first time in two years, the football program is hosting its Meet The Cats event, encouraging fans to join the team on the concourse of the stadium at 2:00 p.m.

The program also encourages fans to only bring one item to be autographed, and to provide their own item.

The K-State Super Store will be open for the event. The event ends at 3:00 p.m.

