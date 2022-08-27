Freddy’s Pumpkin Pie Concrete to return to menu for limited time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Freddy’s fan favorite will return to the menu on Aug. 31 for a limited time.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced the return of a seasonal favorite on Thursday, Aug. 25 - the Pumpkin Pie Concrete. It said the limited-time offer will be available starting Aug. 31 through Nov. 1 while supplies last.

Freddy’s said its Pumpkin Pie Concrete is a seasonal classic made with fresh and creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with a slice of rich pumpkin pie - crust included - and topped with whipped cream sprinkled with cinnamon.

“Our Pumpkin Pie Concrete is a fan-favorite dessert that both guests and Freddy’s team members look forward to each year,” said Rick Petralia, Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation. “The concrete has hints of spices including cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger that make it a perfect treat for the fall season.”

Freddy’s noted that the Pumpkin Pie Concrete will be available to order via drive-through, in-restaurant dining and pickup or delivery through the new mobile app and online.

