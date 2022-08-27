Construction set to begin on K-99 project in Wabaunsee Co.

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin along a 22-mile stretch of highway in Wabaunsee Co. and will last through early November.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says on Tuesday, Aug. 30, a milling and overlay project is set to start on K-99 in Wabaunsee Co., weather permitting.

KDOT noted that work will cover 22 miles of the highway between the K-99/K-4 junction and the Wabaunsee/Pottawatomie Co. line, just south of Wamego. It said the City of Alma and the ongoing K-99 realignment project are not included.

KDOT indicated that the contractor will start at the county line and work south toward I-70. Once finished, work will start at the K-4 junction and head north to I-70.

The Department said traffic through the area will be restricted to one lane in the work zone and will be directed by a pilot car, flaggers, signs and cones. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

According to KDOT, work will happen during daylight hours Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed. The project is expected to be completed in early November.

KDOT noted that Shilling Construction Co., out of Manhattan, was awarded the $3.4 million project.

The Department urges all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

