Clay Center Police warn of door-to-door scammer

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Clay Center Police have warned residents of a man going door-to-door attempting to run scams.

The Clay Center Police Department says on Saturday, Aug. 27, it warned residents of a man attempting to scam residents.

CCPD said the man is a white male, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, with short brown hair, is clean shaven, and possibly wearing a black shirt with 2 Cs - one inside the other - on his left breast and khaki pants. He could be in a dark-colored sedan.

Police warned that the man is going door-to-door claiming to work for telecommunication companies and offering a “better deal.” He asks residents for their current bills so he can offer a better deal and talks them into paying him a down payment to start the service.

CCPD said it is illegal for salespeople to go door-to-door in Clay Center without a license from the City. It is also believed the man does not work for any of the companies he claims to be associated with.

Police noted that they checked with Dish Network and they have no salespeople working in the area.

If anyone has contact with this man, they should not do business with him and call the police department immediately at 785-632-2121.

