Clay Center Police warn of door-to-door scammer

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Clay Center Police have warned residents of a man going door-to-door attempting to run scams.

The Clay Center Police Department says on Saturday, Aug. 27, it warned residents of a man attempting to scam residents.

CCPD said the man is a white male, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, with short brown hair, is clean shaven, and possibly wearing a black shirt with 2 Cs - one inside the other - on his left breast and khaki pants. He could be in a dark-colored sedan.

Police warned that the man is going door-to-door claiming to work for telecommunication companies and offering a “better deal.” He asks residents for their current bills so he can offer a better deal and talks them into paying him a down payment to start the service.

CCPD said it is illegal for salespeople to go door-to-door in Clay Center without a license from the City. It is also believed the man does not work for any of the companies he claims to be associated with.

Police noted that they checked with Dish Network and they have no salespeople working in the area.

If anyone has contact with this man, they should not do business with him and call the police department immediately at 785-632-2121.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Noe Fuentes Jr., 18
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
David Oliver
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
FILE - Topeka West High School
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
FILE
One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora

Latest News

The finish line at Tuttle Creek State Park
A Run for Parkinson’s Disease
K-State Hosted NASA Earth Science Division
K-State Hosted NASA Earth Science Division
FILE
1 sent to hospital after 2 crashes involving 3 trucks
A fan looks at the jersey of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson before the start...
Chiefs honor Len Dawson during preseason finale vs Packers