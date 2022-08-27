Capper Foundation holds second concert to raise funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trio of internationally acclaimed guitarists took the stage for a good cause on Friday.

Topeka native, Andy McKee, returned to the Capital City for Capper Foundation’s second ‘Concert for a Child.’ This time joined by Calum Graham and Trevor Gordon Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

The trio played their acoustic guitars and even held a masterclass workshop for aspiring guitarists as a way to raise some money for the Capper Foundation, which offers programs to support individuals with intellectual disabilities.

McKee said he happy to be playing in his hometown.

“Oh it’s awesome, I love getting to play here,” McKee said, “Born and raised here in Topeka, but occasionally I get to do a show here in town and it’s always nice. You get to see so many familiar friends and family members come, and all my old students”

