Calamar senior apartment project resumes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments.

Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment complex...activity.

“So now we got things moving along we’ve got all of our financing together, we’ve got guys coming back to work, cause we couldn’t get guys back that didn’t want to come,” says Calamar Project superintendent, Dan Evenson.

Evenson told us one person from the city’s planning department and another from the inspection department did a walk through Wednesday with the crew, allowing them to get to work adding walls.

It’s a change after nearly two years of delays.

“Getting a whole lotta stuff about the COVID thing, and the supply chain issues and the cost of material, that sky rocketed so everything got kind of stopped cause we had a budget and we couldn’t meet our budget, so the financing we had to go back through it reorganize all that plus trying to get people back in to start over again so that’s basically where we’ve been from there,” Evenson says.

Another setback: thieves made off with $70,000 worth of material.

“So we got a person out here 24/7 and we put up light towers, light the place up so it looks like a city out here at night. So hopefully with that going on the people of Topeka will have confidence that we’re doing our due diligence to go from here on,” says Evenson.

Evenson says third party inspectors will pay a visit before additional work gets underway, and the company’s architect and engineer will come out once a month to ensure work is done properly.

He’s looking at completion early next year.

“I want to get this thing open, cause with the Hummer Sports Park right across the street this is an excellent, excellent place,” says Evenson.

