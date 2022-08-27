Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn USD 437 has been chosen by Forbes as the 10th best employer in the State of Kansas.

Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says it has been recognized as part of Forbes’ America’s Best-In-State Employers 2022 list. It was chosen as the 10th best employer in the Sunflower State.

USD 437 noted that the prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., - the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Auburn-Washburn said that Forbes and Statista chose the best in-state employers based on an independent survey of about 70,000 employees across 25 industry sectors. It said direct and indirect employee recommendations were analyzed on a state level.

The District indicated that the survey considered every aspect of an employee’s experience like working conditions, salary, the potential for growth and diversity. Of the thousands of eligible workplaces, it said only a few are awarded in each state.

USD 437 also said it is still looking for new members to join its great team in a variety of positions and schedules. For more information about employment opportunities, click HERE.

