Auburn-Washburn Middle School teacher chosen for global fellowship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn Rural Middle School teacher has been selected among 49 other educators to bring global awareness to their communities.

Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says that Washburn Rural Middle School Gifted Teacher Lindsey Dowell is among only 50 public school teachers in the nation to be chosen for an NEA Global Learning Fellowship.

“I’m excited to learn and bring my experiences back to the classroom,” Dowell said.

USD 437 noted that the fellowship is a year-long professional learning experience that focuses on education and empowering students for global citizenship. It said the program allows fellows to enhance their knowledge and skills to bring global competency into schools and communities and help students thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Beginning in the fall of 2022, Auburn-Washburn said NEA Foundation staff, partners and program alumni will support fellows over the next year as they immerse themselves in online courses, webinars, reading and reflection.

The District indicated that the fellows will also participate in a 2-day professional development conference in October and a 10-day international field study in South Africa in the summer of 2023.

