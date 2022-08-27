Atchison Police help save injured owl

Atchison Police Cpt. Eichelberger saves an injured owl on Aug. 26, 2022.
Atchison Police Cpt. Eichelberger saves an injured owl on Aug. 26, 2022.(Atchison Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - To the Atchison Police Department, protect and serve extends to those of the non-human variety.

The Atchison Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 26, that officers were able to help save an injured owl found behind the YMCA.

APD indicated that Captain Eichelberger came across the injured owl and was able to safely capture it. The owl had not been able to fly or walk well, according to police.

APD noted that the owl was later taken in by an experienced wildlife rehabilitation specialist.

The Department said it protects and serves every day - even feathered friends.

Atchison Police Captain Eichelberger saves an injured owl on Aug. 26, 2022.
Atchison Police Captain Eichelberger saves an injured owl on Aug. 26, 2022.(Atchison Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Noe Fuentes Jr., 18
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
David Oliver
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
FILE - Topeka West High School
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
FILE
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger

Latest News

FILE
Three perish in 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas
FILE - Positions are available at Auburn-Washburn weeks before school begins.
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes
FILE
Construction set to begin on K-99 project in Wabaunsee Co.
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
K-State to host Meet The Cats after two-year hiatus