Atchison Police help save injured owl

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - To the Atchison Police Department, protect and serve extends to those of the non-human variety.

The Atchison Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 26, that officers were able to help save an injured owl found behind the YMCA.

APD indicated that Captain Eichelberger came across the injured owl and was able to safely capture it. The owl had not been able to fly or walk well, according to police.

APD noted that the owl was later taken in by an experienced wildlife rehabilitation specialist.

The Department said it protects and serves every day - even feathered friends.

Atchison Police Captain Eichelberger saves an injured owl on Aug. 26, 2022. (Atchison Police Department)

