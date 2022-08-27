Alan Jackson’s T-Mobile Center concert appearance postponed

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music fans awaiting Alan Jackson’s appearance at T-Mobile Center will have to keep waiting. The country music star announced Saturday afternoon that he’d be postponing his appearance scheduled for Saturday evening in Kansas City, due to a positive COVID-19 test.

“I’m so sorry I can’t be there tonight,” Jackson said in a release. “I hate to disappoint my fans.”

Concert organizers plan to reschedule the event. All tickets held for the Aug. 27 date will be honored at a rescheduled date.

