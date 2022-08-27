13th St. to close at Kansas Ave. for about a week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13th St. will be completely closed at Kansas Ave. for about a week for gas line repair work.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, NPL will completely close SE 13th St. at the Kansas Ave. intersection for gas line repair work.

The City indicated that Kansas Ave. will remain completely open, and 13th west of Kansas will also remain open.

The City noted that the closure will last about a week.

