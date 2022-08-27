1 sent to hospital after 2 crashes involving 3 trucks

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after 2 crashes involving three trucks in Lyon Co.

KVOE reports that one person was hospitalized after two crashes that involved three pickups in southern Lyon Co. on Friday night, Aug. 26.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Lyon Co. Deputy Jody Meyers told KVOE that the crashes happened in the 500 block of Kansas Highway 99 - about 2 miles south of Olpe.

Meyers said Luke Frankhauser, 17, of Madison, was headed north when his truck went off the road and into a ditch. It then came back onto the highway and flipped in the middle of the road.

Meyers noted that Ronald Williamson, 60, of Hartford had stopped and parked his pickup to help Frankhauser. While both were standing outside their trucks, Steven Kusmaul, 54, of Madison, hit Frankhauser’s truck which then hit Williamson’s truck.

KVOE reported that Frankhauser was rushed to Newman Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries while Kusmaul was treated at the scene and declined further treatment. Williamson refused any medical care.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.