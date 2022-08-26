Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials quickly apprehended two women accused of porch piracy after a Shawnee Co. resident’s surveillance system caught them in the act.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Chelsea D. Mullinix, 35, and Kelsey L. Sanstra, 24, both of Topeka, could face multiple theft-related charges - including conspiracy to commit theft and possession of stolen property - after a quick investigation by detectives.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the investigation was prompted by the speedy notification of a resident regarding a package theft.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, officials said a package theft was caught on a homeowner’s surveillance camera in the 2300 block of SW Indian Trail. Detectives were notified and quickly identified the suspect seen on video taking the packages.

Due to the quick reporting of the resident and sharing the video with law enforcement, officials indicated that an operation was held and all stolen property had been recovered.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Mullinix and Sanstra were both arrested and interviewed by detectives. Both were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for theft, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a theft.

Mullinix was also booked with multiple traffic violations.

Officials said formal charges will be made by the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office after review. The incident remains under investigation.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said he appreciates the resident who quickly notified law enforcement and said their actions - along with surveillance camera footage and the fast actions of officials - ultimately led to the timely capture of two porch pirates.

“We continue to encourage our citizens to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity,” Sheriff Hill said. “Together, we will make Shawnee County a safer place for all of us.”

