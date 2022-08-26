Topeka Police arrest man believed to be involved in multiple thefts

Michael Frink
Michael Frink(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man they believe to be involved in multiple thefts.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Michael Edwin Frink, 43, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, on various cases being worked by detectives.

Frink was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections around 2:10 p.m. on the following:

  • Aggravated trespass on property with critical infrastructure
  • Theft between $25,000 and $100,000
  • 3 counts of Criminal damage to property
  • 2 counts of Theft between $1,500 and $25,000
  • Burglary
  • Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Vehicle liability insurance
  • Violating Traffic Control Signal

TPD noted that the crimes were not all related to a single incident, but multiple ones and that detectives continue to follow up on leads.

Frink remains behind bars on a total bond of $14,500.

