Topeka man arrested near Carbondale after meth found in his possession

Arthur Hanney
Arthur Hanney(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested near Carbondale after an Osage Co. K9 unit found methamphetamine in his possession.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th St. and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a violation.

During the stop, officials said illegal drugs were found in the car.

The Sheriff’s Office said a passenger in the vehicle, Arthur C. Hanney, 62, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

