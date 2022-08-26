Topeka man arrested near Carbondale after meth found in his possession

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested near Carbondale after an Osage Co. K9 unit found methamphetamine in his possession.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th St. and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a violation.

During the stop, officials said illegal drugs were found in the car.

The Sheriff’s Office said a passenger in the vehicle, Arthur C. Hanney, 62, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

