Topeka man arrested after found too impaired to drive, meth in possession

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officials found he was too impaired to drive and found meth in his possession during an early-morning traffic stop.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Tyler E. Schrock, 35, of Topeka is behind bars and faces possible DUI and possession of methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop early Friday morning.

Just after 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officials said a resident called the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center with reports of a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver.

The Sheriff’s Office said a Drug Recognition Expert deputy responded and saw a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup near SE Croco Rd. and SE 53rd St. which matched the description of the suspicious vehicle.

Officials noted that the DRE deputy stopped the truck when the driver, later identified as Schrock, failed to use a turn signal. During the stop, it was found that he had been too impaired to drive and illegal drugs were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is when he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container of liquor and making an improper turn.

The incident remains under investigation.

