State Treasurer’s Office welcomes new Communications Manager

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office has welcomed a new Communications Manager.

The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office says on Friday, Aug. 26, it welcomed Lucas Ryan as its new Communications Manager. It said he is a Washburn University graduate.

The Office said Ryan will join the staff to help promote its advantages in returning unclaimed property, supporting education through Learning Quest 529 Savings Plans, saving for retirement and more.

The Office noted that Lynn Rogers has served as State Treasurer since 2021 when he was appointed by Governor Laura Kelly after serving as her Lt. Gov.

