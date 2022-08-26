Services for Chiefs great Len Dawson announced

FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday,...
FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday, May 2, 2014, at the International Exposition Center in Cleveland. Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)(Mark Duncan | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Funeral services for former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson are set for Friday, Sept. 16.

Funeral services will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Country Club Christian Church.

Dawson died this week at the age of 87.

His family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Kansas Health System in support of nursing scholarships.

You can read his entire obituary here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Noe Fuentes Jr., 18
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
David Oliver
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
FILE - Topeka West High School
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
FILE
One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora

Latest News

K-State Hosted NASA Earth Science Division
K-State Hosted NASA Earth Science Division
FILE
1 sent to hospital after 2 crashes involving 3 trucks
A fan looks at the jersey of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson before the start...
Chiefs honor Len Dawson during preseason finale vs Packers
Lindsey Dowell
Auburn-Washburn Middle School teacher chosen for global fellowship
FILE
13th St. to close at Kansas Ave. for about a week