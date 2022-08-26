RCPD stresses concern over fentanyl pills as overdoses increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department is expressing great concern as, it says, fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise across the country and here in northeast Kansas.

RCPD went to Facebook Thursday evening, August 26, to say it responded to two overdose incidents on Wednesday, August 25, and another two last week involving juveniles.

RCPD claims that fentanyl has become the leading cause of death for Americans, 18 to 45, during 2021. In the social media post, the department wanted to ask that parents at least talk with their kids about the dangers of this drug and remind them that if someone gives you a pill - DO NOT TAKE IT.

13 NEWS spoke with an emergency physician with Stormont Vail Health, Sara Sartain, about the dangers of fentanyl overdoses and she says the overdoses are becoming more common during her time in the field.

“I think I would just say that it is concerning, you know as an emergency physician, as a community member, as a family member that you can definitely see the heightened incidents and the heightened use,” according to Sartain.” When I started my career, it was something that we knew about, but it wasn’t something we necessarily something that we saw or felt every day; now I would say it’s regularly.”

Sartain also wants the public to know how important it is now is to make sure everyone is aware of the dangers.

”I think the biggest thing is awareness, having the conversations about the fact a lot of us don’t know what we’re taking if we’re given a pill or a powder from our so-called friends or a family member,” said Sartain.

If you would like to submit an anonymous tip about the counterfeit pills, you can call Crime Stoppers at (785)539-7777 or call RCPD at (785)537-2112. Or you can submit an anonymous tip online by filing out a form HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.