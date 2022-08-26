RCPD searches for stolen 18-foot utility trailer

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are on the hunt for a stolen 18-foot utility trailer.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around noon on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers were called to the 100 block of 13th St. in Ogden with reports of theft.

When officers arrived, they said a 69-year-old woman and 77-year-old man reported that their Texas Bragg 18-foot utility trailer had been stolen - costing them about $5,000.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

