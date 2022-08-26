Ottawa pair arrested after meth, contraband found during traffic stop

Barbara M. Morris (left) Jason W. Alexander (right)
Barbara M. Morris (left) Jason W. Alexander (right)(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. deputies arrested a pair from Ottawa after meth and other contraband was found in their possession during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Michelle Morris, 39, and Jason Wayne Alexander, 41, both of Ottawa, were arrested early Friday morning, Aug. 26, near 150th and Q Rd.

Deputies say they stopped a 2009 Jeep Compass for a traffic violation around 1 a.m. on Friday. One of the occupants allegedly attempted to get rid of a meth pipe in the ditch during the stop.

Officials said a search led to the discovery of even more contraband.

As a result, Morris was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement.

Alexander was also booked into jail for possession of Tramadol and drug paraphernalia.

