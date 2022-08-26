One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a weapon was reported to have been brought onto the Topeka West High School campus during a fight on Thursday.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Friday, Aug. 26, it sent an update to keep families of Topeka West High School students informed following a situation on campus on Thursday.

While an investigation is underway, TPS said an individual has been arrested by the Topeka Police Department for the situation. After a report was given about a fight on the fair west parking lot on campus, the administration and the School Resource Officer proceeded to investigate even though the individuals involved were leaving the parking lot.

School officials said they and the SRO contacted TPD after receiving a report that a person leaving the parking lot may have had a weapon in his possession or in his vehicle.

“We thank TPD who quickly responded and apprehended the individual immediately off school grounds,” said the TPS letter sent to families.

While the altercation had ended as staff approached, and those involved were already gone, USD 501 said it appreciates the quick action in making a report to local law enforcement which resulted in the arrest of the individual.

Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking records indicate that Victor Noe Fuentes Jr., 18, was arrested for criminal use of weapons; possession of a firearm on school grounds. However, neither TPD nor TPS has confirmed that this arrest was made in connection with the incident.

Fuentes remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.