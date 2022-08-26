One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested in Eudora on Thursday after he allegedly intentionally slammed his brakes and swerved into a vehicle behind him during a road rage incident along K-10.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies were notified of a possible road rage incident on K-10 near mile marker 19 which involved two vehicles.

Deputies said that when they made contact with both drivers at the Kwik Shop in Eudora, it was found the male driver of a dark grey Toyota Prius intentionally slammed on his brakes and swerved into a Jeep Compass behind him.

Officials noted that both vehicles sustained significant damage from the alleged intentional move, however, no injuries were reported.

The driver of the Prius was arrested for aggravated assault.

The Sheriff’s Office said it takes all aggressive driving complaints seriously. It said it urges drivers to call 911 when they see dangerous or aggressive driving.

The Sheriff’s Office also noted that the Eudora Police Department helped in the case.

