One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested in Eudora on Thursday after he allegedly intentionally slammed his brakes and swerved into a vehicle behind him during a road rage incident along K-10.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies were notified of a possible road rage incident on K-10 near mile marker 19 which involved two vehicles.

Deputies said that when they made contact with both drivers at the Kwik Shop in Eudora, it was found the male driver of a dark grey Toyota Prius intentionally slammed on his brakes and swerved into a Jeep Compass behind him.

Officials noted that both vehicles sustained significant damage from the alleged intentional move, however, no injuries were reported.

The driver of the Prius was arrested for aggravated assault.

The Sheriff’s Office said it takes all aggressive driving complaints seriously. It said it urges drivers to call 911 when they see dangerous or aggressive driving.

The Sheriff’s Office also noted that the Eudora Police Department helped in the case.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Oliver
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
FILE - Topeka West High School
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
Thomas Russell Long II
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
Two KU football players arrested
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old

Latest News

Speaker Brad Doorn talking to people in the crowd
K-State Hosting NASA Earth Science Division
13 News at Six
Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
Victor Fuentes Jr.
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus