Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she was accused of harming children and putting them in dangerous situations.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers arrested Maria Bryan, 26, of Manhattan, for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child.

RCPD noted that the arrest stems from a March 22 incident in which Bryan caused bodily harm to and placed a 2-year-old girl in a situation where her well-being was endangered.

RCPD also said on June 5, Bryan is accused of putting the same victim and a now 7-year-old boy in another situation where their wellbeing was again endangered.

Officials have not released details about either situation.

Bryan remains confined to the Riley Co. Jail on a $13,000 bond.

