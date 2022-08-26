Man accused of DWI while asleep in SUV granted new trial by High Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of driving while intoxicated while he was asleep in his parked, not running, SUV will get a new trial following a mistake in the instructions given to the jury.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,682: State of Kansas v. Ty R. Zeiner, that it reversed the judgment of the court of Appeals and Marion Co. District Court and remanded the case for a new trial.

Court records indicate that Zeiner was convicted of driving while intoxicated after he was found in his SUV - which was parked and not running. He was asleep inside the vehicle around 3:30 a.m. while intoxicated.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Caleb Stegall, the Court held that the jury’s instruction to define “operate” as “drive” was not a harmless error under state law given the confusing testimony offered by the Sheriff’s Office in the trial record.

