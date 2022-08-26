KU wide receiver Trevor Wilson charged with aggravated assault

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson has been charged with aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon and has been released from jail on a $5,000 own recognizance bond following a court appearance Friday.

Wilson, 21, and fellow Jayhawks wide receiver Tanaka Scott, 20, were arrested Thursday.

The court did not find probable cause to charge Scott.

Wilson, 21, and Scott, 20, were booked at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Haskell Avenue.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, police were called to the QuikTrip on the northeast corner of 23rd and Haskell around 11:30 a.m. There, a man said two men driving two different vehicles displayed two separate weapons before driving away.

Lawrence police said the two vehicles described by the victim -- a red Dodge Charger and an orange Dodge Challenger -- were found along with the two men and two weapons at the nearby Club Carwash.

No one was physically injured.

The person who called the police said he was sitting in traffic on Haskell, heading southbound toward 23rd street, when the Charger pulled up next to him. At that point, the person driving the Charger opened the door, stood up and displayed the weapon. He said the driver said a few words, then got back in his car and drove into the QuikTrip lot. The Challenger followed and displayed a weapon as he passed by, according to the victim.

“We are aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes and take all allegations very seriously,” read a statement from Kansas Athletics. “We are working to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Wilson caught 27 passes for 364 yards and a touchdown during the 2021 season. Scott appeared in two games while redshirting last season. Wilson began his collegiate career at Buffalo in 2019 and followed Kansas head coach Lance Leipold to Lawrence before the 2021 season.

Kansas begins its season Friday, Sept. 2 at home against Tennessee Tech.

