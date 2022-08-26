KU launches NIL marketplace

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU has officially launched its NIL marketplace through Opendorse, as announced by the school on Thursday.

Fans, brands, sponsors and donors can now browse, book, pitch, and pay any KU student-athlete for NIL activities in one platform.

Each athlete will have their own profile, which they can promote, where they can review opportunities, receive and accept or decline deals, and disclose their NIL activities to the school all within the Opendorse app.

It is one of the first licensed Kansas marketplaces in college sports. KU is also one of the first programs nationwide to provide a single marketplace with access to student-athletes for NIL opportunities.

Opendorse is the leading technology provider in the athlete endorsement industry.

