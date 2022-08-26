Kansas women honored by Gov. on Women’s Equality Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly honored Kansas women on Women’s Equality Day.

On Women’s Equality Day, Friday, Aug. 26, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she recognized and honored all Kansas women, past and present, who have broken barriers and fought for equal representation and treatment.

Gov. Kelly said Women’s Equality Day celebrates the ratification of the 19th amendment - which granted women in the U.S. the right to vote.

“Today, let’s celebrate the progress we’ve made to achieve women’s equality – and acknowledge the work we still have left to do,” Kelly said. “I will continue working to make Kansas a better, more inclusive place for all.”

Kelly noted that her administration has worked to advance gender equality and ensure the female voice is heard throughout the Sunflower State.

In January 2021, the Governor indicated that the Kansas Department of Administration began the Kansas Women in State Employment initiative to provide resources and materials for specific employment issues women face in the state. She said hundreds of employees participated in the 2022 forum.

In May 2021, Kelly also said she signed Senate Bill 60 into law, which made sexual extortion a crime and removed the spousal exemption of the crime of sexual battery. In May 2022, she signed House Bill 2237, which expanded the child care assistance tax credit for employers who make child care available for their employees.

In July 2021, the Governor noted that she signed an executive order to expand parental leave benefits for State of Kansas Employees. Just last month, she said she announced her plan to provide mothers in the state with health care coverage under Kansas Medicaid up to 12 months after the baby has been delivered, which was approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. She said this will impact over 9,000 mothers each year and the extension of 10 months will dramatically improve health outcomes for mothers and babies.

Finally, in 2020, Kelly said for the first time in Kansas history, women sat at the helm of all three branches of Kansas government as she served as the state’s third female governor.

At the time, Kelly said she served alongside the first female Senate President, Susan Wagle, and the second female Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Marla Luckert.

