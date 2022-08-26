Kansas Turnpike Authority opens annual Customer Satisfaction Survey

(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.(Kansas Turnpike Authority)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority has opened its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey to prioritize future projects.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says on Friday, Aug. 26, it has invited the public to provide feedback on their experience traveling the Kansas road system by participating in its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Those who use the Turnpike - whether daily or occasionally - are encouraged to share their thoughts and experiences with KTA to help staff prioritize future projects and make internal improvements.

KTA noted that those who complete the survey will be entered for a chance to win one of six $50 Amazon gift cards.

The department indicated that previous improvements and enhancements which came from customer feedback include electric vehicle charging stations, increased vertical bridge clearance and its transition to cashless tolling in 2024.

“We are proud to be a customer-driven organization,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA’s CEO. “Customer feedback helps drive our decisions for future projects. It’s why we highly encourage our travelers to fill out this survey each year.”

The survey is open now and will close on Sept. 30. To participate, click HERE.

