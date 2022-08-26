Kansas casinos announce sports betting partnerships, options

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas casinos have announced the sports betting options they will offer for players on Sept. 1.

After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced sports wagering in the Sunflower State will start with a soft launch at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, followed by a full opening on Sept. 8, the Kansas Lottery says it is pleased to announce which platforms will be available for the public to bet on.

Per Senate Bill 84, the Kansas Lottery noted that each state-operated casino in Kansas will be able to offer both in-person sportsbooks and mobile sports betting on up to three platforms or applications. It said those partnerships are as follows:

  • Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kan., will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports.
  • Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through FanDuel.
  • Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City will offer mobile sports betting through DraftKings.
    • An in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date. In the interim, players are still welcome to visit the casino and place wagers via a mobile application while there.
  • Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg will offer mobile sports betting through BetMGM, Caesars and PointsBet.
    • An in-person sportsbook for this location will be announced at a later date. In the interim, players are still welcome to visit the casino and place bets on a mobile application while there.

