Kansas Ave. detour causes hazard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Westbound traffic on the Polk-Quincy viaduct is closed, some people say the detour under the bridge is a hazard. We’re on your side with what you need to know.

The main area of concern is the intersection of first street and Kansas Avenue, many drivers are using it to detour back to the highway, but that detour seems to be confusing some people.

Pam Epperson works near first and Kansas Avenue.

Since Westbound I-70 closed for construction, she’s watched drivers detour through the area, and says she’s seen several wrecks.

“The first accident, I was at the top of the bridge coming North and the lady that got hit in the SUV, she was at the bottom, it wasn’t a semi it was just a four wheel drive blue truck, that had just tapped, went across and hit her,” says Epperson. “So again four way stop thinking, and he thought he had the right of way and hit her.”

“It’s very scary you know after the first accident I started taking third street and going down the other way, and you know we’ve seen co-workers that almost got hit, so I’ve been hit almost many times. Just yesterday I was almost hit by a car,” Epperson recalls.

Our camera caught several near-misses Aug. 25th.

Epperson says she thinks the problem is people believe it’s a four way stop.

“You just need to watch when you’re coming North and South on Kansas Avenue, pay attention especially people that don’t know. They think it’s a four way stop because you have that stop sign at the loft,” Epperson says. “They see that so they’re thinking that is the stop sign and it’s a four way stop and it’s not. So pay attention, you have to pay attention.”

Only West and East traffic needs to stop at the intersection, those on Kansas Avenue do not.

Epperson says she has contacted the city twice to try to get blinking lights, motorcycles or police officers to the location.

“The day after the first accident I called and she’s like I told you we can’t do nothing about it and it’s like okay so when somebody gets hurt or...dies is that when you’ll do something, and she’s like there’s nothing we can do,” says Epperson. “She says you might try an engineer, well they’re right here. They see it. They haven’t done nothing.”

We reached out to the city about the issues and they say they have not received any complaints or safety concerns at the intersection.

They did say they are working with KDOT to place more signage in the area addressing traffic congestion.

If you have encountered any concerns or other problems around the city, you can report it here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.