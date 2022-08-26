K-State Hosting NASA Earth Science Division

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The K-State College of Agriculture hosted the NASA Earth Sciences Division on Friday August 26th. One of the NASA people, Brad Doorn, talked to the people about what they do and how they can help farmers. They use satellites and other technology to gather data about weather patterns, climate, water, and air quality. NASA wants to share that type of information with farmers and ranchers to help them make decisions on planting, irrigation, and management practices so they can build appropriate satellites to help their data gathering.

Doorn talked about how they have gone around the country trying get feedback from farmers and try to help them solve certain problems. “Also bring that back to saying we need to be more dynamic, more nuanced on how we deliver our information so you know farmers want to own that decision and so we need to make sure that our information is provided so that they can own it and use it,” said Doorn.

Farmers are starting to state their problems and concerns to NASA and once that information is received they take it and provide the farmers with the right amount of resource to make the solutions. Doorn also mentions that having that relationship with the farmers can benefit and help out the scientist in a big way.

