Jury resumes deliberations as Dana Chandler retrial reaches three-week mark in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jury deliberations resumed Friday morning as the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial reached the three-week mark in Shawnee County District Court in downtown Topeka.

Jurors entered the courtroom at 9:01 a.m. Friday -- which was Day 13 of the trial -- and were quickly dismissed to their chambers to continue their deliberations.

The 12-person jury, composed of seven women and five men, began deliberations on Thursday afternoon, following final testimony and closing arguments by the prosecution and defense in front of a packed courtroom.

The jury has one alternate, a man, who was chosen at random for that post on Thursday by Judge Cheryl Rios.

Three other jurors were dismissed earlier in the retrial

At the outset of the retrial, there were 12 jurors and five alternates.

Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, 53, at a duplex at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.

Earlier testimony indicated Harkness had been shot five times and Sisco seven times with a 9-mm handgun while they were in bed in the basement of Harkness’ residence, located just southeast of S.W. 21st and Wanamaker.

Chandler was convicted of the double murder in 2012.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned Chandler’s conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Chandler, who has maintained her innocence, then was granted a retrial, which is nearing its end in Shawnee County District Court.

Following her 2012 conviction, Chandler was at the Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s only prison for women.

Since 2018, when her conviction was overturned, she has been in the Shawnee County Jail.

Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, is prosecuting the case for the state.

Chandler, 62, is being represented by a trio of defense lawyers including Tom Bath, Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman, of the Leawood-based firm Bath & Edmonds.

During the retrial’s first 12 days, testimony was heard from approximately 61 different people, including family members of Harkness and Sisco; Topeka police officers and detectives; a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; a crime--scene investigator; and a former business acquaintance of Chandler’s from Denver.

Testimony also was heard from a friend of Chandler’s from Arizona; experts from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation; coworkers and friends of Harkness; and former neighbors of Harkness in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square, where the double-homicide occurred.

The retrial, like the first one in 2012, is garnering national media attention.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.