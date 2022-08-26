Gov. designates week of Sept. 22 as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week

FILE
FILE(Pexels)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The week of Sept. 22 has been designated as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week by the Governor.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, she signed a proclamation to designate Sept. 22 - 26 as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week. She said the move serves to honor all the work HCCs have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The state’s Healthcare Coalitions have worked tirelessly over the past two years to help Kansas manage the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kendra Baldridge, Director of the Bureau of Community Health Systems. “It is exciting to see all their hard work be recognized as they continue to plan, organize, equip and train regional and local healthcare systems in emergency preparedness.”

Gov. Kelly said the purpose of a healthcare coalition is a means to create a healthcare system-wide approach to prepare for, respond to and recover from incidents that have a public health and medical impact in the short and long term.

Kelly also said the primary function of an HCC is sub-state regional healthcare system emergency preparedness activities which involve the health and medical members. She said this includes planning, organizing, equipping, training, conducting exercises and conducting evaluations.

To view the proclamation, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Oliver
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
FILE - Topeka West High School
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
Thomas Russell Long II
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
Two KU football players arrested
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old

Latest News

Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
Victor Fuentes Jr.
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Kansas Turnpike Authority opens annual Customer Satisfaction Survey
FILE - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers files for reelection on May 25, 2022.
State Treasurer’s Office welcomes new Communications Manager
FILE - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Representative Sharice Davids visited Children’s Mercy...
Kansas women honored by Gov. on Women’s Equality Day