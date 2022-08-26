Gov. designates week of Sept. 22 as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The week of Sept. 22 has been designated as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week by the Governor.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, she signed a proclamation to designate Sept. 22 - 26 as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week. She said the move serves to honor all the work HCCs have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The state’s Healthcare Coalitions have worked tirelessly over the past two years to help Kansas manage the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kendra Baldridge, Director of the Bureau of Community Health Systems. “It is exciting to see all their hard work be recognized as they continue to plan, organize, equip and train regional and local healthcare systems in emergency preparedness.”

Gov. Kelly said the purpose of a healthcare coalition is a means to create a healthcare system-wide approach to prepare for, respond to and recover from incidents that have a public health and medical impact in the short and long term.

Kelly also said the primary function of an HCC is sub-state regional healthcare system emergency preparedness activities which involve the health and medical members. She said this includes planning, organizing, equipping, training, conducting exercises and conducting evaluations.

To view the proclamation, click HERE.

