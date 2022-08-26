Friday forecast: Hot again today, rain chance this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story through the weekend will be the heat with highs likely in the 90s for most areas but also the chance of rain. Highest chance of rain is likely going to be late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Taking Action:

The heat continues through the weekend with slightly higher humidity. Make sure you’re staying hydrated. Keep your pets in mind as well. Confidence still remains high you don’t have to cancel outdoor plans this weekend, even on Sunday (unless it’s in the morning and you’re along and east of HWY 75). Highest chance of rain will be Saturday night and any showers/storms during the daytime hours will be isolated and confidence remains low on when and where storms will occur. Remember if you are outside and you hear thunder, seek shelter by heading inside and don’t wait for rain to move through.

Whatever rain we can get out of this weekend into early next week we will take because August is going to end up dry regardless but even if many spots get 0.25″-0.50″ this weekend it will help in the short term.

Normal High: 87/Normal Low: 65 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds from time to time otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph. Heat indices may be slightly hotter than yesterday and a triple digit heat index can’t be ruled out. There’s also a very low chance an isolated shower/storm could develop between 4pm-7pm but diminish after sunset.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers/storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to-low 90s. WInds S 5-15 mph.

Showers/storms will become more scattered Saturday night, keep in mind there still may be several areas that get little to no rain. Any rain that lingers into Sunday should push out of the area by midday leading to mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon and highs back in the low-mid 90s with south winds gusting around 25 mph. Triple digits heat indices are more likely on Sunday with higher humidity vs today.

There will be a couple more rounds of showers/storms Sunday night through Tuesday morning which will lead to highs in the 80s and the humidity dropping on Tuesday. This will allow lows to be more in the 50s to low 60s Wednesday through Friday morning’s and comfortable highs in the afternoon and in the 80s.

