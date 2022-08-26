Drivers prepare for slow-moving traffic as U.S. 75 bridge inspection work done

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic as bridge inspection work is done on U.S. 75 in Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, and Tuesday, Aug. 30, officials will complete bridge inspection work on U.S. 75 in Topeka, weather permitting.

KDOT noted that drivers should plan on the following:

Monday, Aug. 29 - The right lane of northbound U.S. 75 will close between I-70 and the Lower Silver Lake Rd. exit.

Tuesday, Aug. 30 - The southbound U.S. 75 overpass to eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane. The eastbound I-70 exit to northbound U.S. 75 will also close around 10 a.m. for about an hour. Traffic will be detoured to Gage Blvd. then westbound to I-70 and northbound to U.S. 75 while the closure is in place.

The Department indicated that drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic through the work zones, which will be marked by arrow boards, cones and signs.

KDOT has also urged all drivers to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

