Douglas Co. man ordered by High Court to pay restitution to two burglary victims

Corey Eubanks
Corey Eubanks(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the court order for a Douglas Co. man to pay restitution to his two burglary victims.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,758: State of Kansas v. Corey A. Eubanks, after the State charged Eubanks with burglary and two coutns of felony theft, he pled no contest to an amended attempted theft charge.

According to court records, in March of 2018, Eubanks cut a section of fence on the border of the Globe Quarry in Douglas Co., broke into a locked trailer owned by Ditch Diggers, Inc., and stole a generator and chainsaws from the business, as well as 300-400 feet of copper wire and three CAT batteries from the quarry.

Court records indicate that the Douglas Co. District Court imposed a 10-month prison sentence and ordered Eubanks to pay restitution to the two victims as a condition of his postrelease supervision.

On direct appeal, the Court indicated a Court of Appeals panel affirmed the district court’s restitution award but remanded for the district court to issue a new journal entry to clarify the payment was a condition of post-release supervision.

On review, the Court said it affirmed in part and reversed in part Eubanks’ sentence.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Melissa Standridge, the Court said it affirmed the panel’s decision and concluded the district court’s restitution order did not constitute an illegal sentence. It also affirmed the panel’s decision that the terms orally stated on the record at the plea hearing included an agreement to pay restitution to both victims.

Finally, the Court indicated that it reversed the panel’s remand order and directed the district court to issue a new journal entry. It held that state law does not require the journal entry to specify that restitution is paid as a condition of postrelease supervision.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Oliver
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
FILE - Topeka West High School
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
Thomas Russell Long II
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
Two KU football players arrested

Latest News

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
RCPD searches for stolen 18-foot utility trailer
FILE
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger
Jury deliberations resume for the Dana Chandler retrial on Aug. 26, 2022.
Jury resumes deliberations as Dana Chandler retrial reaches three-week mark in Topeka
Stormont Vail Work Care and the MidTown Express Care have moved to a new location at SW 6th and...
Occupational health keeps workers healthy, safe on the job