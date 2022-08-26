Douglas Co. man ordered by High Court to pay restitution to two burglary victims

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the court order for a Douglas Co. man to pay restitution to his two burglary victims.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,758: State of Kansas v. Corey A. Eubanks, after the State charged Eubanks with burglary and two coutns of felony theft, he pled no contest to an amended attempted theft charge.

According to court records, in March of 2018, Eubanks cut a section of fence on the border of the Globe Quarry in Douglas Co., broke into a locked trailer owned by Ditch Diggers, Inc., and stole a generator and chainsaws from the business, as well as 300-400 feet of copper wire and three CAT batteries from the quarry.

Court records indicate that the Douglas Co. District Court imposed a 10-month prison sentence and ordered Eubanks to pay restitution to the two victims as a condition of his postrelease supervision.

On direct appeal, the Court indicated a Court of Appeals panel affirmed the district court’s restitution award but remanded for the district court to issue a new journal entry to clarify the payment was a condition of post-release supervision.

On review, the Court said it affirmed in part and reversed in part Eubanks’ sentence.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Melissa Standridge, the Court said it affirmed the panel’s decision and concluded the district court’s restitution order did not constitute an illegal sentence. It also affirmed the panel’s decision that the terms orally stated on the record at the plea hearing included an agreement to pay restitution to both victims.

Finally, the Court indicated that it reversed the panel’s remand order and directed the district court to issue a new journal entry. It held that state law does not require the journal entry to specify that restitution is paid as a condition of postrelease supervision.

