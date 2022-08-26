Diesel, unleaded gas prices continue to fall in Kansas

After prices hit an all-time record high in Kansas in July, the price of Diesel is down about 12% as of Aug. 26, 2022.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After prices hit an all-time record high in Kansas in July, the price of Diesel is down about 12% as of Aug. 26, 2022.

AAA indicates that on June 26, the average price for a gallon of Diesel fuel was $5.37 in Kansas. Currently, it sits at $4.73. However, this time last year, it cost $3.07.

As for regular unleaded fuel, the current average in the Sunflower State is $3.56, down about 23% from two months prior.

The cheapest gas in Northeast Kansas can be found in Jackson Co. where the average is $3.45 while the most expensive in the area is Osage Co. where drivers pay $3.63 per gallon.

