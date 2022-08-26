Controlled burn planned at Topeka’s Menninger Hill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke and flames could be seen coming from Topeka’s Menninger Hill Friday afternoon.

The Mission Township Fire Department conducted a controlled burn at the KTWU TV tower site on Menninger Hill at noon on Friday, Aug. 26. This is a planned burn.

Topeka Police Department officials blocked traffic on Wanamaker north of 6th St. for the burn.

Residents should not be alarmed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.