Controlled burn planned at Topeka’s Menninger Hill

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from Topeka’s Menninger Hill Friday afternoon.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke and flames could be seen coming from Topeka’s Menninger Hill Friday afternoon.

The Mission Township Fire Department conducted a controlled burn at the KTWU TV tower site on Menninger Hill at noon on Friday, Aug. 26. This is a planned burn.

Topeka Police Department officials blocked traffic on Wanamaker north of 6th St. for the burn.

Residents should not be alarmed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE
Kansas casinos announce sports betting partnerships, options
Dana Chandler
Jury resumes deliberations as Dana Chandler retrial reaches three-week mark in Topeka
Gas prices in Kansas
Diesel, unleaded gas prices continue to fall in Kansas
Menninger Hill controlled burn
Controlled burn planned at Menninger Hill