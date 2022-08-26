Chiefs beat the Packers 17-10 in final preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs ended their preseason slate with a 17-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Before Patrick Mahomes called it a night, he started the game with a choir huddle to honor the late Len Dawson. A delay of game penalty was called on number 16, which was then declined. Arrowhead Stadium gave a standing ovation.

Then the action started. Kansas City got on the board first with under four minutes left in the first quarter with a 44-yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

Green Bay’s Tyler Goodson responded with a 24-yard rushing touchdown about two minutes into the second quarter, but that would be the only time the Packers held the lead in this one.

Shane Buechele connected with Matt Bushman on a wide-open 54-yard touchdown pass with 8:45 left in the first half, putting the Chiefs back on top 10-7.

The Packers tied things up 10-10 courtesy of a 23-yard field goal with under two minutes left in the first half.

Coming out of halftime, the Matt Bushman show continued. The tight end caught a 2-yard touchdown pass that was nearly picked off, but he walked his way into the endzone putting the Chiefs up 17-10.

A scoreless fourth quarter solidified a Chiefs win.

With the win, Kansas City has capped off the preseason at 2-1. They will open the regular season in Arizona against the Cardinals on September 11 at 3:25 p.m.

