Wednesday’s Child - Curtis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s all fun and games with our Wednesday’s Child this week.

Tonight we meet Curtis, an eighth grader who’s hoping to score points with a forever family.

We go up the stairs and into the arcade at the Pennant in downtown Topeka. At this vintage arcade, he tries his hand at one of my favorite games; and he’s pretty good at it.

He’s also good at singing or playing music. In fact, that’s what he’s looking forward to the most in school. When he’s not playing notes, you might find Curtis playing games or picking up a book.

“I read, sometimes take photos with my camera, and play with my Legos.”

Soon, Curtis hopes to add another activity to the list: spending time with family. He’d like to be adopted by a two parent family and have older kids in the house.

Most of all, he needs a parent to look up to, someone who’s fun and trustworthy. And, someone who will let him lead a more normal childhood.

“Because being adopted would mean I could do things, wouldn’t have to get permission to do it. Like SkyZone and stuff. Like you can’t have a trampoline in foster care.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

