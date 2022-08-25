Washburn Rural Middle School teacher chosen for global learning fellowship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural Middle School Gifted teacher Lindsey Dowell was among 50 public school educators selected from across the country for a global learning fellowship.

The NEA Global Learning Fellowship is a year-long professional learning experience focused on educating and empowering students for global citizenship. The program will enable teachers to enhance their knowledge and skills to bring global competency into their schools and helps student succeed in an interconnect society.

The teachers will also participate in a two-day professional development conference in October and a ten-day international field study in South Africa next summer.

“I’m excited to learn and bring my experiences back to the classroom,” Dowell said.

