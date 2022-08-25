USDA plans to invest nearly $640K to 15 rural Kansas communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, August 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis reported that the USDA has decided to invest about $600,000 in critical infrastructure to rural Kansas communities.
People across 15 Kansas communities will see the funding to address economic development, social service needs, and infrastructure for residents and businesses. According to the USDA release, the investments come from the implementation of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.
“Kansans are ready to tackle climate change the way we have always faced major challenges – with our unique brand of hard work and scrappy creativity. And rural Kansas communities are leading the way.” Davis said. “The Biden-Harris Administration is investing in critical infrastructure that will strengthen our energy security, prepare us for climate-related events like wildfires, and save Kansans money.”
Here is the full list of grants awarded to each community:
|City / County
|Business / Organization / Person
|Amount awarded
|Grant allocated towards:
|Moran
|Marmaton Market Inc.
|$2,157
|Furnace & A/C replacement
|Hiawatha
|MWI, LLC
|$10,187
|Install kWh solar photovoltaic system
|Andover
|Butler Ranch Operation, LLC
|$6,314
|Purchase and Install rooftop solar array
|Whitewater
|Russell Entz, Inc.
|$3,871
|Purchase and Install kWh rooftop solar array
|Clyde
|Seifert Jewelry
|$2,689
|Purchase and Install lighting and windows
|Glasco
|James Tobald
|$5,650
|Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array
|Newton
|Mojo’s Coffee Bar
|$5,957
|Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array
|Newton
|Graber Accounting, LLC
|$9,299
|Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array
|Lindsborg
|Dan’s RV Park, LLC
|$11,092
|Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array
|Paola
|Dave Slyter
|$16,250
|Purchase and Install new wind turbine
|Beloit
|CEO Planning, LLC
|$11,610
|Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array
|Cheney
|Ned Bergkamp
|$9,601
|Purchase and Install rooftop solar array
|Alma
|324 Investments, LLC
|$6,912
|Purchase and Install new HVAC system
|Wichita County
|Simon’s Farm’s, Inc.
|$8,605
|Purchase and Install Bergey wind turbine
|South Hutchison’s
|City’s Law enforcement Department
|$30,200
|Purchase a law enforcement vehicle
|Concordia
|City of Concordia
|$500,000
|Purchase a ladder truck
The total amount comes out to $639,854.
These investments are through three programs designed to help businesses and people called Community Facilities Disaster grants, Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement Guaranteed Loans & Grants, and Rural Energy for America Program Energy Audits and Renewable Development Grants.
For more information about these investments, click HERE.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.