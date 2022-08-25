USDA plans to invest nearly $640K to 15 rural Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, August 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis reported that the USDA has decided to invest about $600,000 in critical infrastructure to rural Kansas communities.

People across 15 Kansas communities will see the funding to address economic development, social service needs, and infrastructure for residents and businesses. According to the USDA release, the investments come from the implementation of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“Kansans are ready to tackle climate change the way we have always faced major challenges – with our unique brand of hard work and scrappy creativity. And rural Kansas communities are leading the way.” Davis said. “The Biden-Harris Administration is investing in critical infrastructure that will strengthen our energy security, prepare us for climate-related events like wildfires, and save Kansans money.”

Here is the full list of grants awarded to each community:

City / County Business / Organization / Person Amount awarded Grant allocated towards: Moran Marmaton Market Inc. $2,157 Furnace & A/C replacement Hiawatha MWI, LLC $10,187 Install kWh solar photovoltaic system Andover Butler Ranch Operation, LLC $6,314 Purchase and Install rooftop solar array Whitewater Russell Entz, Inc. $3,871 Purchase and Install kWh rooftop solar array Clyde Seifert Jewelry $2,689 Purchase and Install lighting and windows Glasco James Tobald $5,650 Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array Newton Mojo’s Coffee Bar $5,957 Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array Newton Graber Accounting, LLC $9,299 Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array Lindsborg Dan’s RV Park, LLC $11,092 Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array Paola Dave Slyter $16,250 Purchase and Install new wind turbine Beloit CEO Planning, LLC $11,610 Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array Cheney Ned Bergkamp $9,601 Purchase and Install rooftop solar array Alma 324 Investments, LLC $6,912 Purchase and Install new HVAC system Wichita County Simon’s Farm’s, Inc. $8,605 Purchase and Install Bergey wind turbine South Hutchison’s City’s Law enforcement Department $30,200 Purchase a law enforcement vehicle Concordia City of Concordia $500,000 Purchase a ladder truck

The total amount comes out to $639,854.

These investments are through three programs designed to help businesses and people called Community Facilities Disaster grants, Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement Guaranteed Loans & Grants, and Rural Energy for America Program Energy Audits and Renewable Development Grants.

