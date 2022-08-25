USDA plans to invest nearly $640K to 15 rural Kansas communities

On Wednesday, August 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for...
On Wednesday, August 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis reported that the USDA has decided to invest about $600,000 in critical infrastructure in parts of rural Kansas.(USDA)
By Tori Whalen
Aug. 25, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, August 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis reported that the USDA has decided to invest about $600,000 in critical infrastructure to rural Kansas communities.

People across 15 Kansas communities will see the funding to address economic development, social service needs, and infrastructure for residents and businesses. According to the USDA release, the investments come from the implementation of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“Kansans are ready to tackle climate change the way we have always faced major challenges – with our unique brand of hard work and scrappy creativity. And rural Kansas communities are leading the way.” Davis said. “The Biden-Harris Administration is investing in critical infrastructure that will strengthen our energy security, prepare us for climate-related events like wildfires, and save Kansans money.”

Here is the full list of grants awarded to each community:

City / CountyBusiness / Organization / PersonAmount awardedGrant allocated towards:
MoranMarmaton Market Inc.$2,157Furnace & A/C replacement
HiawathaMWI, LLC$10,187Install kWh solar photovoltaic system
AndoverButler Ranch Operation, LLC$6,314Purchase and Install rooftop solar array
WhitewaterRussell Entz, Inc.$3,871Purchase and Install kWh rooftop solar array
ClydeSeifert Jewelry$2,689Purchase and Install lighting and windows
GlascoJames Tobald$5,650Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array
NewtonMojo’s Coffee Bar$5,957Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array
NewtonGraber Accounting, LLC$9,299Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array
LindsborgDan’s RV Park, LLC$11,092Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array
PaolaDave Slyter$16,250Purchase and Install new wind turbine
BeloitCEO Planning, LLC$11,610Purchase and Install kW rooftop solar array
CheneyNed Bergkamp$9,601Purchase and Install rooftop solar array
Alma324 Investments, LLC$6,912Purchase and Install new HVAC system
Wichita CountySimon’s Farm’s, Inc.$8,605Purchase and Install Bergey wind turbine
South Hutchison’sCity’s Law enforcement Department$30,200Purchase a law enforcement vehicle
ConcordiaCity of Concordia$500,000Purchase a ladder truck

The total amount comes out to $639,854.

These investments are through three programs designed to help businesses and people called Community Facilities Disaster grants, Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement Guaranteed Loans & Grants, and Rural Energy for America Program Energy Audits and Renewable Development Grants.

For more information about these investments, click HERE.

