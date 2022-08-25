Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student

FILE - Topeka West High School
FILE - Topeka West High School(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement.

Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent an email out to parents which stated that officials were addressing a report about a former student.

Buckendorff assured parents, however, that students and staff remained safe and instruction continued without disruption as law enforcement addressed the person of concern.

13 NEWS has reached out to local law enforcement for more information and is awaiting further details.

