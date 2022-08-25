Topeka Tropics not returning to capital city in 2023

Topeka Tropics bring professional sports back to the Capital City
Topeka Tropics bring professional sports back to the Capital City(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Tropics will not be returning to the city for the 2023 season, and will enter a dormancy period until a local group steps up and takes over the team.

The decision was not for financial reasons. Rather, the team owner is moving out of the region. No local groups stepped up in time to keep the team in Topeka for next season.

President of the Champions Indoor Football League, J. R. Bond, told 13 News there is still a chance the team could come back to the capital city.

“We explored many options with gifting the team to local individuals. We were unable to secure a local group for the organization by the leagues deadline, so the team is entering dormancy for the 2023 season,” said Bond. “If a local group is able to step up and take over the team, free and clear of any charge, then the team would return in 2024. That is our hope. There is still hope that local ownership can step forward by close of business tomorrow and the team could return in 2023.”

“The Topeka fans are amazing and they deserve pro sports,” Bond added. “This is not a financial decision, but just a change in geography for our hands on owner.”

The team had been in a contract to play at Stormont Vail Events Center, but that has since ended.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans
Chase Alan Stephens
$176k+ bond listed for Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes
FILE
Nightmare on the Boulevard to haunt the Capital City in 2022
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson pounds the drumstick on the Chiefs drum...
Chiefs QB, Hall of Famer Len Dawson dies at 87
Stephanie Graham
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant

Latest News

East Carolina head coach Joe Dooley. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Joe Dooley returns to KU men’s basketball staff
K-State junior Ayoka Lee shoots against Iowa State, Jan. 11, 2022
K-State’s Ayoka Lee to undergo season-ending knee surgery
McDonald's to sell Red Friday flags on Sept. 9, 2022.
McDonald’s to sell Red Friday flags at select locations Sept. 9
FILE - A customer watches a Washington Nationals batter hitting a home run on a giant video...
Tips given to Kansans as sports betting set to start