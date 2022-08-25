Topeka Tropics not returning to capital city in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Tropics will not be returning to the city for the 2023 season, and will enter a dormancy period until a local group steps up and takes over the team.

The decision was not for financial reasons. Rather, the team owner is moving out of the region. No local groups stepped up in time to keep the team in Topeka for next season.

President of the Champions Indoor Football League, J. R. Bond, told 13 News there is still a chance the team could come back to the capital city.

“We explored many options with gifting the team to local individuals. We were unable to secure a local group for the organization by the leagues deadline, so the team is entering dormancy for the 2023 season,” said Bond. “If a local group is able to step up and take over the team, free and clear of any charge, then the team would return in 2024. That is our hope. There is still hope that local ownership can step forward by close of business tomorrow and the team could return in 2023.”

“The Topeka fans are amazing and they deserve pro sports,” Bond added. “This is not a financial decision, but just a change in geography for our hands on owner.”

The team had been in a contract to play at Stormont Vail Events Center, but that has since ended.

