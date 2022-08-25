Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.

When officers arrived, they said they found Russell Thomas Long II, 35, of Topeka, in the parking lot. He refused to obey orders and was eventually taken into custody.

TPD said Long was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on robbery, aggravated assault and interference with law enforcement. He was issued a bond of $50,000 for these crimes.

Booking records also indicate that Long was booked on a warrant from a separate incident and remains in jail on two more counts of interference with law enforcement as well as two counts of domestic battery. He was issued a bond of $2,500 for these crimes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.