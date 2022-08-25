Topeka Civic Theatre announces largest donation in its history

TOPEKA (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy marked the close of the 2021/2022 season and celebrated the beginning of the 2022/2023 season. Awards and recognitions were presented, and elections were held for those nominated to serve with the TCTA Board of Trustees.

But the biggest news this evening is Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy announcing to its season ticket members and trustees that a $1.1 million gift from Liz Stratton has been received. Stratton was a long-time patron, ambassador and generous supporter of TCTA. She served on the TCTA Board of Trustees for six years and in 2015, Stratton was inducted into the TCTA Hall of Fame.

“For many years we referred to Liz as our fairy godmother,” said Topeka Civic Theatre’s President & CEO, Vickie Brokke. “By establishing an endowment in her memory, Liz’s legacy will live on into perpetuity.” The annuity from the endowment will help support the operations of Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy.

Officers of the Board were also elected at the annual meeting. Kevin Han, current TCTA Chair of the Board of Trustees, ceremoniously passed the gavel to Caleb Asher, who will serve as Chair beginning Sept. 1, 2022. Asher is President and CEO of Sprout Creative and has served as a board trustee for five years.

Newly elected board members include James Barraclough, Director of Undergraduate Initiatives for Washburn University; Angela Cool, Director of HR Business Partners for Evergy; Pete Didio, Chief Financial Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas; and Kim Gronniger, Senior Marketing Manager for Security Benefit. Trustees who are renewing for a second term on the board include Marti Leisinger, Associate Director of Data, Research and Planning for Kansas Board of Regents, and Bo Turney, Attorney with Irigonegaray, Turney & Revenaugh. Trustees are elected to serve a three-year term. All season members (2021-2022 season ticket holders) were eligible to vote in the board election.

Washburn Rural High School Drama Department was presented with the Waldo B. Heywood Award. This award, given annually since 1956, recognizes a person or group in the community who has contributed notably to the cultural life of Topeka; whose significant leadership in the arts has made our community a better place to live.

